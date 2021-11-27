Govt urged not to close schools again

The Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has appealed to the government not to close schools once again.

His remarks came during an event held in Kegalle yesterday (November 26).

“The school system had to be closed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Cardinal said adding lack of peer relations affects the children’s cognitive development.

He also stressed on threats children face online in the absence of proper parental guidance.

Accordingly, the Cardinal appealed to the authorities to keep schools open as much as possible while ensuring the health and safety of the students.