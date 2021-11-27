COVID restrictions to be tightened during festive season?

November 27, 2021   02:01 pm

Despite the relaxation of health guidelines, strict measures will have to be implemented again if there is a risk of COVID-19 infection spreading in the festive season, the Health Ministry noted.

The Deputy Director of Health Services, Dr. Hemantha Herath stated this while addressing a media briefing held at the Health Promotion Bureau.

Reminding the general public of the surge in novel coronavirus infections during the festive seasons last year, he urged them to be mindful of the pandemic situation.

“If the circumstances allow the disease to spread, all we can do is to tighten these guidelines,” Dr. Herath pointed out.

