434 coronavirus-infected patients return to health

November 27, 2021   02:51 pm

The Ministry of Health says 434 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (November 27) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 529,240.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 561,059 of COVID-19.

According to official data, 17,561 virus-infected patients in total are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,258.

