Advisory issued for severe lightning and downpours above 100 mm
November 27, 2021 05:49 pm
Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning and heavy rain about 100 mm are likely to occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, North-western and Uva provinces, the Department of Meteorology warned in a weather advisory issued this evening.
Temporary localized strong winds can be expected during thundershowers.
The Met. Department advised the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.