COVID: 519 new cases and 20 deaths confirmed in Sri Lanka

COVID: 519 new cases and 20 deaths confirmed in Sri Lanka

November 27, 2021   06:00 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 20 new coronavirus-related deaths for November 26, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,278.

The new fatalities include 13 males and 07 females. Among them are 04 individuals between the ages 30-59 years. The remaining 16 are in the age group of 60 years and above. 

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has reported that 519 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 today (November 27).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country to 561,578.

At present, more than 18,000 patients infected with the virus are undergoing treatment across the island. The total recoveries have risen to 529,240.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Father of three killed in knife attack

Father of three killed in knife attack

'Omicron' COVID variant sparks global concern

'Omicron' COVID variant sparks global concern

Protests staged against Tissa Kuttiarachchi's sexist remarks

Protests staged against Tissa Kuttiarachchi's sexist remarks

Golden jubilee celebration of College of Surgeons of Sri Lanka

Golden jubilee celebration of College of Surgeons of Sri Lanka

Local company develops gas leak detector

Local company develops gas leak detector

Gas cylinder explosions, an issue that concerns national security - Sajith

Gas cylinder explosions, an issue that concerns national security - Sajith

Delay in issuing gazette notification hinders chemical fertilizer import

Delay in issuing gazette notification hinders chemical fertilizer import