COVID: 519 new cases and 20 deaths confirmed in Sri Lanka

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 20 new coronavirus-related deaths for November 26, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,278.

The new fatalities include 13 males and 07 females. Among them are 04 individuals between the ages 30-59 years. The remaining 16 are in the age group of 60 years and above.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has reported that 519 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 today (November 27).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country to 561,578.

At present, more than 18,000 patients infected with the virus are undergoing treatment across the island. The total recoveries have risen to 529,240.