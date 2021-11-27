COVID: 719 new infections confirmed within the day

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 719 today (November 27) as 226 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 561,778.

As many as 529,240 recoveries and 14,278 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 18,200 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.