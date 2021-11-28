Afternoon thundershowers expected over most parts of island

The Department of Meteorology says atmospheric conditions are favorable for the formation of afternoon thundershowers over most parts of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m. while heavy showers above 100 mm may occur at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northwestern and Uva provinces and in the Galle, Matara and Mannar districts.

Showers may occur in the Northern and Eastern provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara district during the morning too.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankasanturai and Mannar. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly to north-westerly in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Matara via Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle. Winds will be South-easterly in direction in the other sea areas around the island.

The wind speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can be increased up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Puttalam via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Puttalam via Mannar can be fairly rough at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.