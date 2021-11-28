Two rescued, one missing as car topples into Mahaweli River

A car has toppled into the Mahaweli River at Ilukamodera on the Kandy-Gurudeniya Road this morning (28).

Police spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said that two persons have been rescued following the incident, however one person is till reported missing along with the vehicle.

Search operations are currently underway to locate the missing person.

According to reports, the accident had occurred as the car lost control, veered off the road and toppled into the river.