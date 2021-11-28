Price of bread increased

Price of bread increased

November 28, 2021   11:32 am

The Bakery Owners’ Association says that the price of a 450g loaf of bread will be increased by Rs. 10 from midnight today (28).

The association said that a decision was taken to increase bread prices in view of the increase in wheat flour prices. 

The price of wheat flour had been increased by the relevant companies from yesterday while the bakery owners say that the cost of bakery products have also risen sharply. 

Accordingly, under the prevailing situation the All Ceylon Bakery Owners’ Association have decided to increase the prices of bakery products from midnight today.

meanwhile in addition to the price hike in wheat flour there have also reports of shortages of wheat flour in several areas in the island. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Dr. Jeewandara issues warning over highly mutated COVID-19 variant Omicron

Dr. Jeewandara issues warning over highly mutated COVID-19 variant Omicron

Dr. Jeewandara issues warning over highly mutated COVID-19 variant Omicron

Train collides with a van at Kandegoda railway crossing

Train collides with a van at Kandegoda railway crossing

Piyal Nishantha says all parties should unite to build the country without any divisions

Piyal Nishantha says all parties should unite to build the country without any divisions

Sajith on the violence against women within Sri Lanka's microfinance crisis

Sajith on the violence against women within Sri Lanka's microfinance crisis

Two rescued, one missing as car topples into Mahaweli River

Two rescued, one missing as car topples into Mahaweli River

Colombo-Kandy road temporarily closed at Pahala Kadugannawa

Colombo-Kandy road temporarily closed at Pahala Kadugannawa

Govt. urged not to close schools again (English)

Govt. urged not to close schools again (English)

President on how global economic challenges can be overcome (English)

President on how global economic challenges can be overcome (English)