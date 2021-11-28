Price of bread increased

The Bakery Owners’ Association says that the price of a 450g loaf of bread will be increased by Rs. 10 from midnight today (28).

The association said that a decision was taken to increase bread prices in view of the increase in wheat flour prices.

The price of wheat flour had been increased by the relevant companies from yesterday while the bakery owners say that the cost of bakery products have also risen sharply.

Accordingly, under the prevailing situation the All Ceylon Bakery Owners’ Association have decided to increase the prices of bakery products from midnight today.

meanwhile in addition to the price hike in wheat flour there have also reports of shortages of wheat flour in several areas in the island.