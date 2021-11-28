Weather advisory for severe lightning and heavy rain

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for severe lightning and heavy rain, for the period until 6.00 a.m. tomorrow, for several provinces.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning and heavy rain about 100 mm are likely to occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, Southern, North-western and Uva provinces and in Mannar district, it said.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.