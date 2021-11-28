Weather advisory for severe lightning and heavy rain

Weather advisory for severe lightning and heavy rain

November 28, 2021   03:56 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for severe lightning and heavy rain, for the period until 6.00 a.m. tomorrow, for several provinces.  

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning and heavy rain about 100 mm are likely to occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, Southern, North-western and Uva provinces and in Mannar district, it said.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Body of missing person found after car plunges into Mahaweli River

Body of missing person found after car plunges into Mahaweli River

Body of missing person found after car plunges into Mahaweli River

Omicron cases detected in several European countries

Omicron cases detected in several European countries

Views expressed in the political arena...

Views expressed in the political arena...

Kinniya ferry disaster: another child succumbs to injuries

Kinniya ferry disaster: another child succumbs to injuries

Maize farmers in Sri Lanka complain over lack of chemical fertiliser

Maize farmers in Sri Lanka complain over lack of chemical fertiliser

Minor flood warning issued as water level of Maha Oya rises

Minor flood warning issued as water level of Maha Oya rises

One person missing after car topples into Mahaweli River

One person missing after car topples into Mahaweli River

Price of bread increased

Price of bread increased