Body of missing person found after car plunges into Mahaweli River

The body of the person reported missing after a car toppled into the Mahaweli River at Ilukamodera on the Kandy-Gurudeniya Road this morning, has been recovered.

The victim is a 39-year-old resident of Maligathanna in Gurudeniya.

The vehicle involved in the accident has also been retrieved, a short while ago.

According to reports, the accident had occurred as the car lost control, veered off the road and toppled into the river.

Three persons were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident, however two of them including its driver had managed to jump out of the small car and were then rescued.

They were subsequently admitted to the Kandy General Hospital.

The other passenger was reported missing while the car itself was not to be found as search operations had continued.