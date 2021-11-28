Covid-19: Sri Lanka reports another 27 deaths, 422 recoveries

Covid-19: Sri Lanka reports another 27 deaths, 422 recoveries

November 28, 2021   05:13 pm

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 27 coronavirus related deaths for November 27, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 529,662.

According to the figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the deaths reported today include 14 males and 13 females.

Five of the patients are between the ages 30-59 years while the remaining 22 are in the age group of 60 years and above. 

Meanwhile the Health Ministry says that 422 patients infected with Covid-19 have been discharged after completing their recovery. 

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 529,662. 

