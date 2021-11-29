Fairly heavy rains possible in parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Southern province and in Kalutara District, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm may occur at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, and North-western provinces and in Mannar district.

A few showers are likely in the Northern and Eastern provinces during the morning too.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Bentota to Hambantota via Galle and Matara.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other sea areas around the island particularly during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be Easterly or South-easterly in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankesanturai and Mannar.

Winds will be South-westerly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Mannar via Kankesanturai.

The sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Mannar via Kankesanturai can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.