Several suspended train services to resume

November 29, 2021   10:02 am

Several train services which were temporarily suspended due to the inclement weather conditions will resume from today (29), according to the Railway Control Room.

Accordingly, the ‘Podi Manike’ train will operate between Badulla and Colombo on the Upcountry Line from today.

The ‘Podi Manike’ train had departed from Fort railway station to Badulla at 5.55 a.m. this morning while another train had left for Colombo from Badulla at 8.30 a.m.

