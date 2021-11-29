IGP C.D. Wickramaratne appears before court

November 29, 2021   10:52 am

Inspector-General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne has arrived at the Colombo High Court to give evidence on the case against former IGP Pujith Jayasundara over the Easter Sunday attacks. 

On Friday, the Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar had issued summons on police chief C.D. Wickramaratne to appear before the court today (November 29).

He was summoned to testify in the case filed against former IGP Pujith Jayasundara over his failure to take action to prevent the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.

When the case was called before High Court Judges Namal Balalle, Adithya Patabendige and Mohamed Irshadeen on Friday, the Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris appearing on behalf of the plaintiff requested the court to summon the current IGP, who is named as a witness in the case, to give evidence.

