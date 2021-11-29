Petitions against Yugadanavi deal fixed for consideration

Petitions against Yugadanavi deal fixed for consideration

November 29, 2021   03:48 pm

The Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed against the Yugadanavi Power Plant deal have been fixed for consideration on December 16 by the Supreme Court.

The petitions had been filed by several parties seeking a court order revoking the the decision taken by the Cabinet of Ministers to transfer shares in West Coast Power Limited (WCP) - the owner of the 310 MW Yugadanavi Power Plant to the US-based New Fortress Energy.

The petitions were taken up before a bench comprising the Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya and Supreme Court Judges Buwaneka Aluvihare, Priyantha Jayawardena, Vijith Malalgoda and L.T.B. Dehideniya.

The five-member judge bench ordered the petitions be fixed for consideration on December 16 and 17. 

Meanwhile the court also ordered the Attorney General to present any objections before December 06 while the petitioners were given until December 13 to file counter objections.

The FR petitions were put forward by the Archbishop of Colombo His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, Venerable Elle Gunawansa Thero, Samagi Jana Balawegaya, former parliamentarians of Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), Sunil Handunnetti and Wasantha Samarasinghe and a group including Ven. Bengamuwe Nalaka Thero, Dr. Gunadasa Amarasekara and Dr. Wasantha Bandara.

The Cabinet of Ministers including the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, West Coast Power Limited, New Fortress Energy and the Attorney General were among those named as respondents in the case.  

It was previously notified that the Attorney General would appear on behalf of the prime minister and the Cabinet members, except for three ministers, namely Udaya Gammanpila, Vasudeva Nanayakkara and Wimal Weerawansa, who were represented by President’s Counsel Uditha Igalahewa.

On November 12, the Attorney General requested the Supreme Court to hear the FR petitions filed challenging the Yugadanavi Power Plant deal before a full bench.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Laugfs chairman speaks on gas cylinder explosions

Laugfs chairman speaks on gas cylinder explosions

Laugfs chairman speaks on gas cylinder explosions

Ranil requests govt to reveal country's foreign reserves situation to the parliament

Ranil requests govt to reveal country's foreign reserves situation to the parliament

Minister Namal says a 'Health App' introduced for Sri Lanka's airports

Minister Namal says a 'Health App' introduced for Sri Lanka's airports

More consumers report issues with LP gas cylinders

More consumers report issues with LP gas cylinders

IGP C.D. Wickramaratne appears before Colombo HC to testify

IGP C.D. Wickramaratne appears before Colombo HC to testify

Several schools affected by bad weather

Several schools affected by bad weather

Drop in sales of bakery products

Drop in sales of bakery products

Sajith is not suitable for leadership of the country - Thewarapperuma

Sajith is not suitable for leadership of the country - Thewarapperuma