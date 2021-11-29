Seven-hour water cut in parts of Colombo

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board has announced that the water supply to several areas in Colombo will be suspended for 07 hours from 10.00 p.m. tomorrow (30) to 5.00 a.m. the next day.

The water cut will be imposed at Moragasmulla, Rajagiriya, Obeysekarapura, Bandaranayakepura, Nawala – Koswatta, the main road from Rajagiriya to Nawala Open University and all connected byroads.

The Water Board said that the water supply to these areas will be suspended for the duration of the aforementioned period due to urgent repairs being carried out.