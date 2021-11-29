Seven-hour water cut in parts of Colombo

Seven-hour water cut in parts of Colombo

November 29, 2021   05:04 pm

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board has announced that the water supply to several areas in Colombo will be suspended for 07 hours from 10.00 p.m. tomorrow (30) to 5.00 a.m. the next day. 

The water cut will be imposed at Moragasmulla, Rajagiriya, Obeysekarapura, Bandaranayakepura, Nawala – Koswatta, the main road from Rajagiriya to Nawala Open University and all connected byroads.

The Water Board said that the water supply to these areas will be suspended for the duration of the aforementioned period due to urgent repairs being carried out. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Talk With Chathura' wins award for most outstanding talk show programme

'Talk With Chathura' wins award for most outstanding talk show programme

'Talk With Chathura' wins award for most outstanding talk show programme

Laugfs chairman speaks on gas cylinder explosions

Laugfs chairman speaks on gas cylinder explosions

Ranil requests govt to reveal country's foreign reserves situation to the parliament

Ranil requests govt to reveal country's foreign reserves situation to the parliament

Minister Namal says a 'Health App' introduced for Sri Lanka's airports

Minister Namal says a 'Health App' introduced for Sri Lanka's airports

More consumers report issues with LP gas cylinders

More consumers report issues with LP gas cylinders

IGP C.D. Wickramaratne appears before Colombo HC to testify

IGP C.D. Wickramaratne appears before Colombo HC to testify

Several schools affected by bad weather

Several schools affected by bad weather

Drop in sales of bakery products

Drop in sales of bakery products