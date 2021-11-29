Arjuna Ranatunga resigns from UNP

Arjuna Ranatunga resigns from UNP

November 29, 2021   06:14 pm

Former minister Arjuna Ranatunga has resigned from the membership of the United National Party (UNP).

Sri Lanka’s former World Cup-winning cricket captain has reportedly tendered his resignation to UNP leader and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. 

In his resignation letter to the UNP leader, Ranatunga gives reasons for his decision to quit the party and also expresses his gratitude to Mr. Wickremesinghe for the responsibilities entrusted to him under the ‘Yahapalana’ government. 

The former minister says that he joined the United National Front (UNF) ahead of the 2015 presidential election with the intention of bringing about positive change for the benefit of the general public. 

Ranatunga says he is aware that a strong opposition beneficial for the country is required to safeguard democracy and good governance and that even though a number of the party members had quit the UNP before the 2020 general election, he decided not to abandon the party in order to protect it.

In his letter, he also says that the UNP suffered a massive defeat at the 2020 election and that they should be self-critical and accept that fact. Ranatunga said he remained with the party with the firm belief that they would be able to prepare a proper plan to face the existing and future challenges.

However, even today there appears to be no such programme, he said, adding that therefore he believes there is no longer any point in him remaining with the party.   

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Person hospitalised after accidental contact with high voltage power line

Person hospitalised after accidental contact with high voltage power line

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

'Talk With Chathura' wins award for most outstanding talk show programme

'Talk With Chathura' wins award for most outstanding talk show programme

Laugfs chairman speaks on gas cylinder explosions

Laugfs chairman speaks on gas cylinder explosions

Ranil requests govt to reveal country's foreign reserves situation to the parliament

Ranil requests govt to reveal country's foreign reserves situation to the parliament

Minister Namal says a 'Health App' introduced for Sri Lanka's airports

Minister Namal says a 'Health App' introduced for Sri Lanka's airports

More consumers report issues with LP gas cylinders

More consumers report issues with LP gas cylinders