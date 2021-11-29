Coronavirus: 541 new cases and 23 deaths confirmed

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 23 coronavirus related deaths for November 28, increasing the country’s death toll due to the virus to 14,328.

The deaths confirmed today include 16 male patients and 07 females. Four of the victims are between the ages 30-59 years while the remaining nineteen are aged 60 years and above.

Meanwhile the Health Ministry says that 541 more persons have tested positive for Covid-19, pushing the tally of confirmed cases reported in the country to 563,061.

Total recoveries stand at 540,040 while the number of infected patients currently being treated across the island is 8,716.