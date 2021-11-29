747 coronavirus cases reported in Sri Lanka today
November 29, 2021 09:39 pm
The Ministry of Health says that another 206 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 pushing the daily count on fresh cases detected to 747.
The new cases include two returnees from overseas while the rest are associated with the New Year Covid-19 cluster.
This brings the total number of coronavirus cases registered in Sri Lanka thus far to 563,267.
Presently approximately 8,899 infected patients are undergoing treatment across the island.