747 coronavirus cases reported in Sri Lanka today

November 29, 2021   09:39 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 206 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 pushing the daily count on fresh cases detected to 747.

The new cases include two returnees from overseas while the rest are associated with the New Year Covid-19 cluster. 

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases registered in Sri Lanka thus far to 563,267.

Presently approximately 8,899 infected patients are undergoing treatment across the island. 

