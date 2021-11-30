Showers or thundershowers in several areas in late hours of Tuesday

November 30, 2021   07:04 am

Showers or thundershowers are expected in parts of Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, North-Western and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places.

A few showers are likely in the coastal areas of the Eastern province and in Hambantota District during the morning too.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.


Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas around the island, particularly during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be easterly or north-easterly in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Kankesanturai and Trincomalee.

Winds will be north-westerly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

