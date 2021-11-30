Former Minister Sirisena Cooray passes away

Former Minister Sirisena Cooray passes away

November 30, 2021   08:20 am

Former Minister Sirisena Cooray has passed away while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo, family sources said.

He had served as the Mayor of Colombo from 1979 to 1989 and was elected to Parliament in the 9th parliamentary election in 1989 from Colombo.

He was appointed Minister of Housing and Construction in the Premadasa cabinet and had also served as General Secretary of the United National Party (UNP) during the tenure of party leader Ranasinghe Premadasa.

Bulathsinghalage Sirisena Cooray was 90 years old at the time of passing.

