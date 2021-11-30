Sri Lanka to import 200,000 metric tons of rice from Myanmar

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the approval to import 200,000 metric tons of rice from Myanmar, says the Department of Government Information.

The proposal was tabled by Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena.

Relevant rice shipment will be brought in through the State Various Corporation Limited, on the basis of a government-to-government agreement between Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

Accordingly, a metric ton of rice will be purchased for USD 460, the Government Information Department said.

Earlier, at its meeting held on 24 September, the Cabinet green-lighted the importation of 100,000 metric tons of rice, enabling to keep sufficient buffer stocks of rice without any shortage and to maintain a safe stock of rice.