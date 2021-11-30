Special parliamentary consultative committee to convene on LP gas issue

Special parliamentary consultative committee to convene on LP gas issue

November 30, 2021   11:06 am

A special parliamentary consultative committee is slated to convene at 9.00 a.m. on Wednesday (December 01) to discuss the recent explosions related to leakages in domestic LP gas cylinders.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena conveyed this to the House during the parliamentary session this morning.

The Leader of the House, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena requested the Speaker to give directives to convene the relevant parliamentary consultative committee at the earliest possible.

However, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, who said an expeditious solution need to be provided to the LP gas leakages, also called for the appointment of a Parliamentary Select Committee in this regard.

In response, Minister Gunawardena said appointing a select committee is a long procedure and that the first step in resolving the issue is to convene the special parliamentary consultative committee without delay.

Meanwhile, State Minister of Consumer Protection Lasantha Alagiyawnnna requested the Opposition Leader and all other political party leaders to attend the said meeting tomorrow, along with the parliamentary consultative committee members.

