Speaker disappointed over front-benchers absence during parliamentary sittings

Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today (November 30) expressed his disappointment over the absence of the majority of the ruling party’s front-benchers during parliamentary sessions.

He drew the attention of the Chief Government Whip, Minister Johnston Fernando towards the situation.

“No front-bench ministers on either side of your seat are present at the moment. This is a very disappointing situation.”

He also noted that all lawmakers are present when the President attends the parliamentary sessions. If this goes on, the Speaker said he will be compelled to invite the President to take part in all sittings of the House in the future.

All parliamentarians need to attend the sittings to respond to the issues raised in the House, the Speaker stressed, urging them to fulfill their collective responsibility.