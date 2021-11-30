Coronavirus: 347 more patients discharged upon recovery

November 30, 2021   04:06 pm

The Ministry of Health says 347 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (November 30) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 540,387.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 563,267 of COVID-19.

According to official data, 8,552 virus-infected patients in total are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,328.

