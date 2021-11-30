President appoints committee to investigate gas cylinder fires and explosions

President appoints committee to investigate gas cylinder fires and explosions

November 30, 2021   05:30 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a Committee to look into the recent incidents of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder fires and explosions that have occurred at domestic, commercial and sales outlets in various parts of the country and to find possible causes of the problem in order to provide immediate solutions to the issue.

Chaired by Prof. Shantha Walpola of the Moratuwa University, the committee also includes Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon, Prof. Ajith de Alwis of Moratuwa University, Prof. W .D.W Jayathilaka of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Prof. Pradeep Jayaweera, Commissioner of  Sri Lanka Inventors Commission Prof. Narayana Sirimuthu, Additional Director General of Industrial Technology Institute Dr. Sudarshana Somasiri and Senior Deputy Director (Technical) at Sri Lanka Standard Institute Sujeewa Mahagama. 

The President has instructed the Committee to get the information from all the necessary parties and look into existing studies and various views and submit the report to him within two weeks. 

