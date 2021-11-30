Shemara Wikramanayake tops Australias highest-paid CEO list

November 30, 2021   06:01 pm

The boss of an Australian investment bank has topped the ranking of this year’s highest-paid chief executives, while Ruslan Kogan’s pay soared 1413%, after he took home $8.99 million.

Shemara Wikramanayake, chief executive of Macquarie Group, received a reported pay of $15.97 million in the 12 months to June, according to The Australian Financial Review’s annual list. Compiled by OpenDirector, the pay survey revealed the country’s 50 highest-paid chief executives earned an average of $6.18 million last financial year.

Chief executives of large ASX-listed e-commerce, supermarket, mining and metal recycling companies pocketed some of the biggest increases in reported pay.

On average, the top 50 bosses received a pay rise of more than 20% compared to the previous year, which was underpinned by rising share prices. The S&P/ASX 200, an index comprised of the 200 largest ASX-listed stocks, increased 24% last financial year.

Paul Perreault, chief executive of the biotechnology company CSL, ranked the second-highest earner, with a reported pay of $13.87 million.

Brad Banducci, chief executive of Woolworths, received a pay increase of 37% compared to the previous year, taking home $8.38 million.

Coles chief executive, Steven Cain, wasn’t too far behind, ranking number 12 with a reported pay of $6.7 million.

The pay of Craig McNally, chief executive of Ramsay Health, was up 205% compared to the previous year, at a reported $5.91 million.


Australia’s top 10 highest-paid chief executives:
1. Shemara Wikramanayaka, chief executive of Macquarie Group, earned $15.97 million
2. Paul Perreault, chief executive of CSL, earned $13.87 million
3. Gregory Goodman, chief executive of Goodman Group, earned $13.38 million
4. Sandeep Biswas, chief executive of Newcrest Mining, earned $10.6 million
5. Mike Henry, chief executive of BHP Group, earned $10.08 million
6. Ruslan Kogan, chief executive of Kogan, earned $8.99 million
7. Brad Banducci, chief executive of Woolworths, earned $8.38 million
8. Alistair Field, chief executive of Sims Metal Management, earned $7.89 million
9. Graham Chipchase, chief executive of Brambles, earned $7.48 million
10. Robert Scott, chief executive of Westfarmers, earned $6.93 million


