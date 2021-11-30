COVID figures move up with 18 new deaths and 527 cases

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 18 new coronavirus-related deaths for November 29, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,346.

The new fatalities include 11 males and 07 females. Among them are 07 individuals between the ages 30-59 years. The remaining 11 are in the age group of 60 years and above.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has reported that 527 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 today (November 30).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country to 563,794.

At present, more than 9,000 patients infected with the virus are undergoing treatment across the island. The total recoveries have risen to 540,387.