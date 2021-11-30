Experts report on composition of LP gas samples to be submitted tomorrow

An experts’ report on the preliminary measures to be taken with regard to the incidents related to leakages from domestic LP gas cylinders has already been submitted to the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA), Shantha Walpola of the Department of Chemical and Process Engineering said.

Meanwhile, the report based on the 12 samples obtained from 12 areas across the island is currently being compiled and it is expected to be handed over to the CAA tomorrow (Dec. 01), according to Prof. Walpola.

The report will include the experts’ opinion on the composition of the 12 samples of LP gas, he added.

Multiple incidents related to gas leakages were reported recently from a number of areas, and the issue came to light following an explosion at a restaurant belonging to an international franchise located on the ground floor of the Race Course building on Reid Avenue, Colombo. The establishment was gutted in a fire that erupted at around on November 20.

Following inspections by the Government Analyst, the root cause of the explosion was revealed to be gas leaks.

Against this backdrop, former Executive Director of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) Thushan Gunawardena blamed the gas companies for the recent kitchen explosions. He alleged that the incidents were a result of the change in the propane to butane ratio of domestic cylinders.