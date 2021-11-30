Experts report on composition of LP gas samples to be submitted tomorrow

Experts report on composition of LP gas samples to be submitted tomorrow

November 30, 2021   07:32 pm

An experts’ report on the preliminary measures to be taken with regard to the incidents related to leakages from domestic LP gas cylinders has already been submitted to the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA), Shantha Walpola of the Department of Chemical and Process Engineering said.

Meanwhile, the report based on the 12 samples obtained from 12 areas across the island is currently being compiled and it is expected to be handed over to the CAA tomorrow (Dec. 01), according to Prof. Walpola.

The report will include the experts’ opinion on the composition of the 12 samples of LP gas, he added.

Multiple incidents related to gas leakages were reported recently from a number of areas, and the issue came to light following an explosion at a restaurant belonging to an international franchise located on the ground floor of the Race Course building on Reid Avenue, Colombo. The establishment was gutted in a fire that erupted at around on November 20.

Following inspections by the Government Analyst, the root cause of the explosion was revealed to be gas leaks.

Against this backdrop, former Executive Director of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) Thushan Gunawardena blamed the gas companies for the recent kitchen explosions. He alleged that the incidents were a result of the change in the propane to butane ratio of domestic cylinders.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Former President makes request from court

Former President makes request from court

Former President makes request from court

Cabinet nod to import 20,000 metric tons of rice from Myanmar

Cabinet nod to import 20,000 metric tons of rice from Myanmar

Public concerns over gas cylinder incidents grow...

Public concerns over gas cylinder incidents grow...

Hit-and-run involving Patali: Youth who sustained life-threatening injuries arrives at court

Hit-and-run involving Patali: Youth who sustained life-threatening injuries arrives at court

Omicron COVID variant spreads in 18 countries within a week

Omicron COVID variant spreads in 18 countries within a week

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Sri Lanka aims to start exporting Hemp within 3 months - State Minister

Sri Lanka aims to start exporting Hemp within 3 months - State Minister