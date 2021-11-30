New health guidelines issued for public and work-related activities

New health guidelines issued for public and work-related activities

November 30, 2021   08:41 pm

New Health Guidelines to be followed from 01 to 15 December have been issued by the Director-General of Health Services.

As per the guidelines, a maximum of 1/3 of the usual hall capacity, not exceeding 200 guests, is allowed for indoor wedding receptions.

Meanwhile, 250 guests will be allowed for outdoor receptions.

 

Press Release Controlled Relaxation of Public and Work Activities From 1st Dec to 15 Dec - 2021 11 30 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Former President makes request from court

Former President makes request from court

Former President makes request from court

Cabinet nod to import 20,000 metric tons of rice from Myanmar

Cabinet nod to import 20,000 metric tons of rice from Myanmar

Public concerns over gas cylinder incidents grow...

Public concerns over gas cylinder incidents grow...

Hit-and-run involving Patali: Youth who sustained life-threatening injuries arrives at court

Hit-and-run involving Patali: Youth who sustained life-threatening injuries arrives at court

Omicron COVID variant spreads in 18 countries within a week

Omicron COVID variant spreads in 18 countries within a week

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Sri Lanka aims to start exporting Hemp within 3 months - State Minister

Sri Lanka aims to start exporting Hemp within 3 months - State Minister