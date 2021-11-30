New health guidelines issued for public and work-related activities

New Health Guidelines to be followed from 01 to 15 December have been issued by the Director-General of Health Services.

As per the guidelines, a maximum of 1/3 of the usual hall capacity, not exceeding 200 guests, is allowed for indoor wedding receptions.

Meanwhile, 250 guests will be allowed for outdoor receptions.

Press Release Controlled Relaxation of Public and Work Activities From 1st Dec to 15 Dec - 2021 11 30 by Adaderana Online on Scribd