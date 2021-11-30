722 COVID cases in total detected within the day

722 COVID cases in total detected within the day

November 30, 2021   10:11 pm

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 722 today (November 30) as 195 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 563,989.

As many as 540,387 recoveries and 14,346 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 9,200 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Public concerns over gas cylinder incidents grow... (English)

Public concerns over gas cylinder incidents grow... (English)

Public concerns over gas cylinder incidents grow... (English)

Federation of Health Professionals organizes vehicle protest (English)

Federation of Health Professionals organizes vehicle protest (English)

Cabinet nod to import 20,000 metric tons of rice from Myanmar (English)

Cabinet nod to import 20,000 metric tons of rice from Myanmar (English)

Former President makes request from court

Former President makes request from court

Cabinet nod to import 20,000 metric tons of rice from Myanmar

Cabinet nod to import 20,000 metric tons of rice from Myanmar

Public concerns over gas cylinder incidents grow...

Public concerns over gas cylinder incidents grow...

Hit-and-run involving Patali: Youth who sustained life-threatening injuries arrives at court

Hit-and-run involving Patali: Youth who sustained life-threatening injuries arrives at court

Omicron COVID variant spreads in 18 countries within a week

Omicron COVID variant spreads in 18 countries within a week