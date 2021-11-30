722 COVID cases in total detected within the day

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 722 today (November 30) as 195 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 563,989.

As many as 540,387 recoveries and 14,346 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 9,200 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.