Litro introduces hotline to report LP gas cylinder issues

November 30, 2021   10:36 pm

Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. has introduced a hotline - 1311 - for the general public to report any issues pertaining to domestic LP gas cylinders.

Sri Lanka’s national LPG provider also published a set of instructions for its consumers to be followed when purchasing and using a gas cylinder. It also contains instructions to be followed when connecting the regulator to a full gas cylinder and lighting a non-automatic gas cooker.

A set of instructions were included to educate the consumers about what should be done in case of an emergency.

