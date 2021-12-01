Fairly heavy rains possible in parts of the island today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, North-Western and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night the Department of Meteorology said in its weather forecast.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Meanwhile, fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers



Sea areas:

A low-pressure area has formed over Southeast and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next few days.

Naval and fishing communities are advised to be attentive in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle particularly during the afternoon or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere around the island.

Winds will be mainly north-easterly in direction and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.