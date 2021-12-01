Covid-19 recoveries tally moves up by 396

Covid-19 recoveries tally moves up by 396

December 1, 2021   03:05 pm

The Ministry of Health says 396 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (December 01) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 540,783.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 563,989 of COVID-19.

According to official data, 8,860 virus-infected patients in total are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,346.

