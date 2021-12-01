Low-pressure area over Andaman Sea to develop into depression

The low-pressure area over the south of Thailand and the neighbouring areas has emerged into the central Andaman Sea, says the Department of Meteorology.

It is likely to concentrate into a depression within the next 24 hours over south-east and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal.

It will intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours, the Met. Department cautioned in a weather advisory issued this evening.

The system is likely to move north-westward while further intensifying and reach north Andra Pradesh Odisha coast around 04 December.

The naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the deep sea areas of south-east Bay of Bengal, south or north Andaman Sea areas during next 72 hours.

Those who are out at the sea in this region are advised to return to coasts or move to safer locations without delay.