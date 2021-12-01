Basil calls on Indian Finance Minister

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa met the Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister of India Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi.

Minister Rajapaksa sought ways and means of further enhancing economic cooperation with India, when he met the Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister of India Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, today (01).

The Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister of India and the Minister of Finance of Sri Lanka discussed a range of issues pertaining to bilateral economic cooperation, a statement said..

Basil Rajapaksa thanked India for the support it has provided to Sri Lanka in many different spheres through economic cooperation programmes. They discussed ways and means by which the existing bilateral economic cooperation programmes between the two countries could be further developed and enhanced.

An economist by profession, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman has been the Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister of India since May 2019. Prior to that, she was the Minister of Defence from 2017 to 2019. Sitharaman has also served as the State Minister of Finance and the State Minister (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda, Secretary to the Treasury and Ministry of Finance S R Attygalle and officials also participated in the discussion.