Special offer for Sri Lankan migrant workers converting US Dollars in Dec.

December 1, 2021   06:30 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) today announced that Sri Lankan migrant workers will receive an additional Rs. 10 for each US Dollar they convert into Rupees in December this year, through the Sri Lankan Banking System and other formal channels. 

In a message posted on its official Facebook page, the central bank said this is an exclusive offer for Sri Lankan migrant workers during this festive season. 

 

