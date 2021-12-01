CEB engineers withdraw from power restoration activities

Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU) says its members have withdrawn from power restoration activities with effect from 4.15 p.m. today (December 01).

The chairman of the union Mr. Saumya Kumarawadu told the media that the decision was taken to oppose the abrupt transfers of law-abiding officials.

Speaking further, the trade union chief said the CEB engineers attended power restoration activities even after the end of their shift despite their work-to-rule campaign.

“We even restored the power outages on the day before yesterday just within a half-an-hour. However, we will not take part in restoration activities from today.”

The CEBEU members launched a work-to-rule campaign on November 25 over several issues including the controversial Yugadanavi power plant deal.

Among its other demands, the association urged the government not to proceed with the deal with US-based energy company New Fortress Energy Inc., which includes a transfer of 40% of shares of West Coast Power Private Limited (WCPL) - the owner of Yugadanavi power plant in Kerawalapitiya.