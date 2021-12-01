Sri Lanka reports 559 new Covid cases, 27 deaths

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 26 coronavirus related deaths for November 30, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,372.

According to the figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the deaths reported today include 11 males and 15 females.

Eleven of the patients are between the ages 30-59 years while the remaining 15 are in the age group of 60 years and above.

Meanwhile the Health Ministry says that another 559 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 .

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country to 564,548.