Ministerial Consultative Committee on Trade takes up gas cylinder issue

A special meeting of the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Trade was held in Parliament today (01) to seek the views and solutions of several parties regarding the sudden spike in gas cylinder-related incidents reported over the past couple of days.

The Ministerial Consultative Committee met under the chairmanship of Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardana and State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna was present during the discussion held.

The special Ministerial Consultative Committee was held for further discussion on several issues raised by the Opposition in Parliament yesterday (30), discussing on the matter with the involvement of several other parties.

Ministry of Trade, State Ministry of Cooperative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection, Ministry of Technology, State Ministry of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research & Innovation, Sri Lanka Police, Consumer Affairs Authority, Department of Measurement Units, Standards and Services, Litro Gas Lanka Ltd, LAUGFS Gas PLC, Sri Lanka Standards Institute, Sri Lanka Accreditation Board, Officials representing the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, the Ministry of Energy and the Department of Government Analyst were present at this meeting held.

Furthermore, the former professor at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Prof. W. D. W. Jayatilak and Prof. Shantha Walpolage representing the University of Moratuwa were also present. Petroleum expert Nimal de Silva also joined the committee.

The Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa posed a number of questions at the Ministerial Consultative Committee and requested a reply in writing as soon as possible.

Views of all parties and the Members of Parliament present, were sought pertaining to the gas explosions, the statement said.

Several agreements regarding the change in gas composition affected the current eruptions, importance of using high quality devices, the release of gas to the market after obtaining a report on the smell of gases, obtaining the reports of the committee appointed by the President within two weeks and implementing its recommendations expeditiously, testing the quality of the imported gas on board the ship before it enters the country were made during the meeting.

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella, Ministers Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Udaya Gammanpila, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, State Ministers and a large number of Members of Parliament were also present at this special meeting.