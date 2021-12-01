Daily coronavirus infections count climbs to 744

Daily coronavirus infections count climbs to 744

December 1, 2021   10:42 pm

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 744 today (December 01) as 185 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 564,733.

As many as 540,783 recoveries and 14,372 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 9,500 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CID probes private secretaries of two ministers over search for buried LTTE gold (English)

CID probes private secretaries of two ministers over search for buried LTTE gold (English)

CID probes private secretaries of two ministers over search for buried LTTE gold (English)

Litro Gas urges consumers not to test LP gas cylinders at home (English)

Litro Gas urges consumers not to test LP gas cylinders at home (English)

BASL deeply concerned over custodial death of suspect; calls for independent probe (English)

BASL deeply concerned over custodial death of suspect; calls for independent probe (English)

Manju Lalith Warnakumara sworn in as a Member of Parliament (English)

Manju Lalith Warnakumara sworn in as a Member of Parliament (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.01

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.01

Minister's private secretary suspended over search for buried LTTE gold

Minister's private secretary suspended over search for buried LTTE gold

Gas cylinder has become a purchased bomb - Minister Gammanpila

Gas cylinder has become a purchased bomb - Minister Gammanpila

Geetha says women are now living in fear over gas leakages

Geetha says women are now living in fear over gas leakages