Daily coronavirus infections count climbs to 744

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 744 today (December 01) as 185 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 564,733.

As many as 540,783 recoveries and 14,372 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 9,500 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.