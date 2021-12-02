Showers or thundershowers in several areas in late hours of Thursday

Showers or thundershowers in several areas in late hours of Thursday

December 2, 2021   07:20 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers are expected in parts of Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-central and North-western provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa, Mannar, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

A few showers are likely in the Northern province during the morning as well.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Uva, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.


Sea areas:

A low-pressure area has formed over Southeast and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next few days.

Naval and fishing communities who are in the deep sea of the Bay of Bengal are advised to be attentive in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas around the island particularly during the night.

Winds will be mainly north-easterly in direction and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

CID probes private secretaries of two ministers over search for buried LTTE gold (English)

CID probes private secretaries of two ministers over search for buried LTTE gold (English)

Litro Gas urges consumers not to test LP gas cylinders at home (English)

Litro Gas urges consumers not to test LP gas cylinders at home (English)

BASL deeply concerned over custodial death of suspect; calls for independent probe (English)

BASL deeply concerned over custodial death of suspect; calls for independent probe (English)

Manju Lalith Warnakumara sworn in as a Member of Parliament (English)

Manju Lalith Warnakumara sworn in as a Member of Parliament (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.01

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.01

Minister's private secretary suspended over search for buried LTTE gold

Minister's private secretary suspended over search for buried LTTE gold

Gas cylinder has become a purchased bomb - Minister Gammanpila

Gas cylinder has become a purchased bomb - Minister Gammanpila