The Central Committee of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is scheduled to be convened today (December 02).

The meeting, chaired by the party leader and former President Maithripala Sirisena will commence at 5.00 pm at SLFP headquarters.

The focus of the meeting is expected to fall on the current political situation and several other issues, SLFP’s vice president Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa said.