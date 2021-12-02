Azath Salley acquitted from case filed over controversial remarks

Azath Salley acquitted from case filed over controversial remarks

December 2, 2021   11:20 am

Azath Salley, the former Governor of Western Province, was acquitted by the Colombo High Court today (December 02) from the case filed against him over the controversial remarks made during a media briefing held last year.

The order was given by High Court Judge Amal Ranaraja when the legal matter was taken up this morning.

Delivering the verdict, the high court judge stated that the plaintiffs have not proved that the defendant had made a statement that would threaten the reconciliation among religious groups or incite violence among ethnic groups.

Accordingly, he ordered to acquit and release the accused as the plaintiffs have failed to prove the charges against the former provincial governor beyond a reasonable doubt.

On March 16, the Criminal Investigation Department arrested the leader of the National Unity Front (NUF) and detained him under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism (PTA).

The arrest was made with regard to several controversial remarks Salley had made at a press conference days earlier, inciting strife among religious groups.

