Sri Lanka receives its largest Pfizer vaccine shipment

The largest stock of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines Sri Lanka has received to date arrived on the island this morning (December 02).

The shipment contained a total of 1,503,450 doses, according to the State Minister of Regulation, Production and Supply of Pharmaceuticals, Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

The vaccine consignment is stored at the national blood bank in Narahenpita.

Sri Lanka is currently rolling out a third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to people aged 60 years and above and to immunocompromised and high-risk individuals over the age of 20.

As per official figures released by the Epidemiology Unit, 66,272 third doses of the vaccine – also known by its brand name COMIRNATY – were administered on Wednesday (Dec. 01).

This brings the total number of people in Sri Lanka who received the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 727,370.