Sri Lanka receives its largest Pfizer vaccine shipment

Sri Lanka receives its largest Pfizer vaccine shipment

December 2, 2021   12:24 pm

The largest stock of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines Sri Lanka has received to date arrived on the island this morning (December 02).

The shipment contained a total of 1,503,450 doses, according to the State Minister of Regulation, Production and Supply of Pharmaceuticals, Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

The vaccine consignment is stored at the national blood bank in Narahenpita.

Sri Lanka is currently rolling out a third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to people aged 60 years and above and to immunocompromised and high-risk individuals over the age of 20.

As per official figures released by the Epidemiology Unit, 66,272 third doses of the vaccine – also known by its brand name COMIRNATY – were administered on Wednesday (Dec. 01).

This brings the total number of people in Sri Lanka who received the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 727,370.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Laka's Covid-19 situation as of December 01

Sri Laka's Covid-19 situation as of December 01

SLFP to convene Central Committee meeting today

SLFP to convene Central Committee meeting today

Minimum bus fare should be Rs. 20 - Gemunu Wijeratne

Minimum bus fare should be Rs. 20 - Gemunu Wijeratne

Nalaka Godahewa tells people not to be deceived by false claims

Nalaka Godahewa tells people not to be deceived by false claims

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

CID probes private secretaries of two ministers over search for buried LTTE gold (English)

CID probes private secretaries of two ministers over search for buried LTTE gold (English)

Litro Gas urges consumers not to test LP gas cylinders at home (English)

Litro Gas urges consumers not to test LP gas cylinders at home (English)