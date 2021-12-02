Committee looking into LPG-related incidents make inspection visits

The committee appointed by the President to look into the recent accidents linked to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders has inspected the houses where the incidents were reported.

Earlier this week, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed an eight-member committee to investigate the LPG-related fire accidents and explosions that have occurred at domestic, commercial and sales outlets in various parts of the country.

The committee is tasked with finding possible causes of the problem in order to provide immediate solutions to the issue.

Accordingly, the committee members, along with the police, have made inspections visits to the houses in Kottawa, Athurugiriya and Hanwella areas where several such incidents were reported.

Meanwhile, Ada Derana correspondents said nearly 10 incidents pertaining to LPG were heard from some parts of the country today as well.