Charges against Patali in 2016 hit-and-run case read out in court

The charges against MP Patali Champika Ranawaka and two other accused in the case filed over the fabrication of evidence for the 2016 motor accident were read out before the Colombo High Court today (Dec. 02).

The case was lodged over the alleged hit-and-run incident which took place on February 28, 2016, in which the vehicle the former Megapolis and Western Province Development Minister was travelling in collided against a motorcycle in Rajagiriya, causing life-threatening injuries to its rider, Sandeep Sampath Gunawardena.

Accordingly, former Minister Ranawaka, his then-driver Dilum Thusitha Kumara, and OIC of Welikada Police Sudath Asmadala are charged with fabricating and concealing evidence.