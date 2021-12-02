U.S donates nearly 200,000 additional Pfizer vaccines to Sri Lanka

Nearly 200,000 additional Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses arrived in Sri Lanka today (December 02) as a donation from the United States.

This gift demonstrates the ongoing commitment of the United States to support Sri Lanka in the fight against COVID-19, the U.S. Embassy in Colombo said in a statement.

“As the pandemic continues and new variants emerge, the United States continues to partner with the Sri Lankan Ministry of Health, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization to vaccinate as many people as possible and build a world that is safer and more secure against the threat of infectious disease.”

The United States has now donated 2.6 million vaccines and over USD 17.9 million in emergency supplies and critical services to Sri Lanka.

Additionally, the U.S. Government’s Agency for International Development, USAID, is working in partnership with the Sri Lankan government to effectively distribute, administer, and safely transport these vaccines. U.S. assistance has reached millions of people in Sri Lanka to control the spread of COVID-19, address urgent health needs, and mitigate the pandemic’s negative economic impacts.

The United States has delivered more than 240 million COVID vaccines to over 100 countries free of charge as part of its commitment to donate more than 1.1 billion vaccines worldwide. These vaccine donations will save lives and help slow the spread of COVID-19. The United States is proud to work with Sri Lanka and countries around the world to end the pandemic and build back a better world.